Chandrayaan-3: John Cena shares Indian flag ahead of Moon landing, netizens laud

With just minutes left for Indian Space Reasearch Organisation's Chandrayaan 3 to land on lunar surface, WWE star and actor John Cena has shared an image of the Indian flag, that has left many fans baffled.

He took to social media site Instagram and posted a picture of Indian national flag, but did not write anything.

Here is John Cena's Instagram post:

The post has received 497k likes and 15k comments as of yet.

Commenting on his post, one fan wrote, 'Jay Sinha', while another said, "Get this man a Aadhar card".

Others wrote comments like, "John Cena Gharwapasi", "Desh ka Cena Garv Se Chauda", and "Now he's John Sinha".

Apart from John Cena, several Bollywood actors like filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, actors Neena Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, singer Kailash Kher and others laude the ISRO for its space mission.

Also, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos posted on Instagram, writing, "Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3."

As per details, the ISRO's Vikram Lander Module will land around 6:04 pm on moon on Wednesday. Later, it will release the Pragyan rover.

Given the history of India's second lunar mission, which failed during the last 20 minutes before landing, ISRO is extra-cautious this time in the process. Due to high risk to the spacecraft minutes before moon landing, the duration is dubbed by many as "20 or 17 minutes of terror".

More than 33 lakh people are currently watching the LIVE telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing on YouTube.