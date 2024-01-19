Chandrayaan-3 lander instrument starts serving! In a first, NASA orbiter 'pings' Vikram on Moon: Experiment explained
The ISRO said on Friday that an instrument on the Chandrayaan-3 lander has started serving as a location marker near the lunar south pole. Here's what the experiment was about and how could it prove crucial in future.
For the first time at the Moon, a laser beam was transmitted and reflected between a spacecraft of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and an Oreo-sized device on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Vikram lander on the lunar surface, NASA said in a press release.