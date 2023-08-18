Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander underwent a crucial deboosting manoeuvre on Friday, 18 August at 4pm, and descended to a slightly lower orbit of the Moon.

Chandrayaan 3 latest update: Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module 'Vikram', a day after separating from its propulsion Module, has successfully undergone a crucial deboosting manoeuvre. This has put Vikram in an even lower orbit, further closer to the Moon. As India awaits the Moon landing for Chandrayaan-3, scheduled to take place in another 5 days, on 23 August, the successful powering down has brought cheers to Indian Space research organisation (ISRO).

"The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST," tweeted ISRO.

Here are the top points of Chandrayaan-3 -Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander underwent a crucial deboosting manoeuvre and descended to a slightly lower orbit

-Deboosting is the process of powering down or slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km.

-ISRO has informed that Chandrayaan-3 's lander Vikram's health remains normal after the crucial deboosting

-The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

-On Wednesday, the spacecraft carried out the final lunar-bound orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, a week ahead of its scheduled landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23

-It has been a month and three days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14

-The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

-The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

-Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

-All the maneuvers of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are as per schedule and is expected to successfully land on 23 August at 5.47 pm