Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's moon-craft Chandrayaan-3 has made a major achievement in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module.

The Lander Module 'Vikram' that was with the Propulsion module for the past one month in their journey from Sriharikota in India to Earth's satellite Moon, have now separated. ISRO posted the update on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. "Thanks for the ride, mate! said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST," ISRO said in a post See the post here

Padma Shri and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai told news agency ANI, "Now the important thing is softly and securely landing on the moon and for that, the lander has to separate from the propulsion module...Now 'Vikram' has to take its own course of action and for that, it has to separate. After separating, the major event comes. Four 800N thrusters, they have to fire to take it to the lower orbit. This will also be done in two steps"

Here are 10 points to India's hope for a lunar quest- Chandrayaan-3

-Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module 'Vikaram' has successfully separated from the Propulsion Module taking the spacecraft a big step closer to Moon. The separation took after over a month from when Chandrayaan -3 left Earth

-On Friday, 18 August, the Lander Module will descend to a slightly lower orbit around the Moon.

-The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

-Post its launch on 14 July, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on 5 August, following which orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on 6, 9, 14 and 16 August.

-The spacecraft is scheduled to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on 23 August, 6 days from today.

-The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

-It has been a month and two days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

-Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

-During the Chandrayaan-1 mission, the satellite made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and the mission was concluded when the communication with the spacecraft was lost on 29 August 2009

-Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

(With agency inputs)