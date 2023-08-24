comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Science / News/  Chandrayaan-3 landing: Noida-based tech start-up powers eyes of Pragyaan lunar rover
Back

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Noida-based tech start-up powers eyes of Pragyaan lunar rover

 1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:32 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

Noida tech start-up Omnipresent Robot Technologies has developed Perception Navigation Software for India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. The software will enable the Pragyaan rover to navigate and capture 3D images of the lunar surface.

This handout screen grab taken and received from the live feed of Indian Space Research Organisation website on August 23 (AFP)Premium
This handout screen grab taken and received from the live feed of Indian Space Research Organisation website on August 23 (AFP)

A Noida-based tech start-up found itself in the front row as India scripted history on Wednesday with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Omnipresent Robot Technologies has worked closely with ISRO on the moon mission series and now has eyes on the moon - quite literally. The company had developed the Perception Navigation Software that the Pragyaan rover will use for the next two weeks.

The Vikram lander within the spacecraft made a powered vertical descent onto the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm as billions watched from around the globe. It also carried the Pragyaan rover which will now explore the crater-filled lunar surface. 

“We are very excited and look forward to seeing the Pragyaan rover navigating the lunar surface using our software. This software was originally developed for Chandrayaan-2, but the rover could not be deployed back then. This is now being used for Chandrayaan-3," CEO Aakash Sinha told PTI.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: 'Went though lot of pain, agony', says ISRO chief

The Shiv Nadar University professor said that the software would capture images of the moon using the two cameras of the lunar rover and stitch them together to generate a 3-D map of the lunar landscape. This software has been in-built in the rover and the image processing will be done onboard the spacecraft. The final 3D model will be transmitted back to the mission control.

Scientists on earth can then take the rover for a tour of the photographed area on the basis of the 3D model of the lunar surface generated by the software.

The Pragyaan rover uses just two cameras which act as its eyes, while the software generates the 3D maps of the lunar surface.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 04:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App