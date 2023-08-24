Chandrayaan-3 landing: Noida-based tech start-up powers eyes of Pragyaan lunar rover1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:32 AM IST
Noida tech start-up Omnipresent Robot Technologies has developed Perception Navigation Software for India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. The software will enable the Pragyaan rover to navigate and capture 3D images of the lunar surface.
A Noida-based tech start-up found itself in the front row as India scripted history on Wednesday with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Omnipresent Robot Technologies has worked closely with ISRO on the moon mission series and now has eyes on the moon - quite literally. The company had developed the Perception Navigation Software that the Pragyaan rover will use for the next two weeks.