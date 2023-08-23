Chandrayaan-3 landing: When and where to watch live streaming online1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission to land on moon's surface with live telecast available on ISRO website, YouTube, TV channels.
The much-scrutinised Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to land on surface of the moon on Wednesday evening. The mission has gained additional significance in light of Russia's failed Luna-25 mission and people from all corners of the country (and beyond) are expected to tune in on August 23 for the descent. Chandrayaan-3 will have its movements livestreamed on social media platforms and TV channels as India becomes will be the first country to ever land on the lunar south pole.