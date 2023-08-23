Chandrayaan-3 landing: When and where to watch live streaming online

Chandrayaan-3 mission to land on moon's surface with live telecast available on ISRO website, YouTube, TV channels.

The much-scrutinised Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to land on surface of the moon on Wednesday evening. The mission has gained additional significance in light of Russia's failed Luna-25 mission and people from all corners of the country (and beyond) are expected to tune in on August 23 for the descent. Chandrayaan-3 will have its movements livestreamed on social media platforms and TV channels as India becomes will be the first country to ever land on the lunar south pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission was launched a little more than five weeks earlier from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai - widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When to watch the live telecast? The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 pm (IST) on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

Where to watch the live telecast? The live telecast can be viewed on the Doordarshan TV channel, the ISRO website as well as numerous social media platforms.

You can also watch it while perusing this article on the embedded video link below:

Ahead of the descent, viewers can also take a look at several video clips and photos sent by the cameras on board the LVM3-M4 and snapshots taken by the Lander cameras. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.