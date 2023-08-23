Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: India becomes 4th country to land on lunar surface1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
India is also the first to land on the moon’s South Pole.
With India's Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed in moon's South Pole, it has become the fourth country to ever to accomplish such a feat.
ISRO chief S Somanath said, “We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon."
Recently, moon's South Pole has gained relevance and importance among scientists due to discoveries about traces of water ice on the moon.
In 2019, India attempted a lunar South Pole landing, however, a software failure caused the Chandrayaan-2 mission to crash into the surface.
Prior to Chandrayaan-3′s landing, Russia had attempted to land its first spacecraft on the moon in almost 50 years, but the Luna-25 mission smashed into the lunar surface on Saturday.
With agency inputs.