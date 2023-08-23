Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: India becomes 4th country to land on lunar surface

With India's Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed in moon's South Pole, it has become the fourth country to ever to accomplish such a feat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has become the fourth country – after Russia, the U.S. and China – to land on the moon and also the first to land on the moon’s South Pole. The new historic feat has cemented India’s status as a global superpower in space.

The Vikram lander at Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed at 06:04 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined via video conferencing from South Africa.

Addressing ISRO, PM Modi congratulated the scientists and said, “No country has reached the South Pole of the Moon before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity."

PM Narendra Modi also said that the successful landing on the Moon is the dawn of a new India. “When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," PM Modi said.

Soon after addressing the nation via video conferencing on the successful landing of Chandrayaan's Vikram Lander on South Pole of moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ISRO chief S Somanath over phone.

ISRO chief S Somanath said, "We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon."

Recently, moon's South Pole has gained relevance and importance among scientists due to discoveries about traces of water ice on the moon.

In 2019, India attempted a lunar South Pole landing, however, a software failure caused the Chandrayaan-2 mission to crash into the surface.

Prior to Chandrayaan-3′s landing, Russia had attempted to land its first spacecraft on the moon in almost 50 years, but the Luna-25 mission smashed into the lunar surface on Saturday.