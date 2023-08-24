Hello User
Business News/ Science / News/  Chandrayaan-3 latest update: ISRO says moon walk begins as Rover Pragyan rolls on
BREAKING NEWS

Chandrayaan-3 latest update: ISRO says moon walk begins as Rover Pragyan rolls on

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins!

Mint Image

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that all activities related to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are on schedule and all systems are functioning normally.

Taking to X (Former Twitter), ISRO said," Chandrayaan-3 Mission: All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday."

Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins!

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:12 PM IST
