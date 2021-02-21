Chandrayaan-3 is critical for ISRO as it will demonstrate India's capabilities to make landing for further interplanetary missions

Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022

'We are working on it. It has the same configuration like Chandrayaan-2 but it will not have an orbiter. The orbiter launched during Chandrayaan-2 will be used for Chandrayaan-3. With that we are working on a system and mostly the launch will be next year in 2022', ISRO chief K Sivan said