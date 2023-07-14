Chandrayaan-3 launch: Significance of India's moon mission. When will it reach the moon?2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, aiming to land a rover on the moon's surface to study it.
Chandrayaan-3 News: The upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×