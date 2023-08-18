Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: First spacecraft likely to land on Moon's south pole It will be a historic moment for India if Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south polar region. However, India is facing a challenge from Russia, whose Luna-25 is expected to land a day or two earlier. Luna-25 launched on 10 August has taken a more direct route to the moon, and could make a soft landing at Moon's south polar region on 21 August.

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Vikram lander to be deboosted today Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is set to undergo a crucial deboosting manoeuvre today. Deboosting is the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon is 30 km and the farthest point is 100 km. This process is scheduled today at around 4 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Why it is taking over 40 days to land on Moon? ISRO had launched Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on 14 July. And as per the space scientists the journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month that is because Chandrayaan-3 will cover the nearly 3,84,000 kilometers distance between the Earth and Moon in nearly 40 days.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: What was Chandrayaan 1 mission about? Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India's first mission to Moon was Chandrayaan-1 which was launched on 22 October 2008. The spacecraft carried 11 scientific instruments built in India, the US, the Uk, Germany, Sweden, and Bulgaria. Chnadrayaan-1 orbited around the Moon at a height of 100 km from the lunar surface for chemical, mineralogical, and photo-geologic mapping of the Moon. The satellite made more than 3400 orbits around the moon and the mission was concluded when the communication with the spacecraft was lost on August 29, 2009. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrayaan-3: Why Chandrayaan 2 failed? Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: According to ISRO chief S Somanath, there were three reasons that led to the crashlanding of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on 6 September 2019 just minutes before the touchdown. The ISRO chief said, "five engines of the lander generating higher thrust, limitation of the software to detect errors and small landing site" were the main reasons that led to the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Why Chandrayaan 3 is important Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 mission is important because it is India's space agency, ISRO's second attempt to send a spacecraft to the Moon's south polar region. In 2019, ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 failed as the Lander Vikram crashed during the soft landing on the Moon. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has high hopes that the spacecraft will be successful in completing its objectives. Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: How far is Chandrayaan-3 from Moon Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft are very close to the Moon. The spacecraft's lander module will descend to undergo a crucial deboosting manoeuvre today. It is in the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km.