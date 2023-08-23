Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: D-day of India's ambitious mission to Moon has arrived as Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the moon's south pole on Wednesday. If successful, the mission will be an entry ticket for India in the list of countries who have mastered the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the Soviet Union.
Experts say that the final 15 to 20 minutes will be highly crucial for the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander will make its soft landing.
Stay tuned to know all latest updates of Chandrayaan-3 and its landing on moon.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Former ISRO scientist, YS Rajan, said that 80 per cent of changes have been made to ensure safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on moon.
“About 80 per cent changes are done (in Chandrayaan-3)...They incorporated many things into Chandrayaan-3," he said.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Odisha's famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday, sent his wishes to Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with his sand art.
On the ocassion of Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon, a workshop will be organised by the Indira Gandhi Planetarium, at the council premises on Wednesday.
The workshop will be held at the council premises from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The workshop will be joined by Dr Aniruddh Uniyal, a scientist, the Remote Sensing and Applications Center. He will provide an insightful lecture on the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Former NASA official Mike Gold said that ISRO's mission will help in gathering invaluable data to help drive humans understanding of the Moon.
"Our ability to utilize resources and ultimately where we're going to establish settlements on the Moon. Whether the mission succeeds in landing or not, the mission itself, in my opinion, is an overall success" Gold added.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently attending BRICS summit in South Africa, will join virtually the landing event.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: The live telecast of landing will be made by ISRO on website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM.
