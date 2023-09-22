Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Chandrayaan-3, as ISRO attempts to revive 'Vikram lander and Pragyan rover today. With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO is now gearing up to try to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments. Both the lander and the rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth's only natural satellite.
The major challenge for ‘Pragyan and Vikram’ would be to come back in action after surviving the chilling -200 degree Celsius of temperature. If the onboard instruments survive the low temperature on the Moon, the modules can come back to life and continue their mission to send information from the moon for next fourteen days. If things go as per the plan, the rover will start moving after the commands will be fed into the rover. Later, the same procedure will be repeated on the lander module.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on reviving Vikram lander and Pragyan rover
While speaking to news agency ANI, Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said, “Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have been in deep sleep for almost two weeks now. It is almost like checking out something from the freezer and then trying to use it. The temperatures would have gone beyond -150 degrees Celsius. At that temperature how the batteries, electronics and the mechanism survive is really a concern. Of course, adequate tests have been done on the ground to establish that it will work even after such a condition. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed. The solar heat will warm up the instruments and also the charger batteries. If both these conditions are successfully met, it is a fairly good chance that the system will be operational again. Once it is operational, it is quite possible that we can move around for some more distance over the next 14 days and collect more data on the surface of the moon near the lunar south pole."
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter takes a photograph of Vikram Lander
On 9 September, The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which was already around the Moon captured an image of the Chandrayaan-3 lander that made a successful lunar soft landing on its South Pole. “Chandrayaan-3 lander is imaged by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023," ISRO said.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 mission findings
India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat and the first to reach the uncharted south pole.
Here are the list of findings made on the Moon's surface so far:
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India is moving towards becoming major space power: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Taking up a discussion regarding the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector, chairing the Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Nation on this stupendous achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Birla observed that these achievements have made every Indian proud and the nation’s stature has increased at the global level.
Mentioning the historic day of August 23, 2023, Birla lauded the fact that India achieved a historic feat on that day by becoming the first country to land near the South Pole of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: After Chandrayaan-3 success, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises country's ‘Rocket Woman’ from Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday praised ISRO woman scientist, Ritu Karidhal, saying that the "Rocket Woman" from Lucknow played a significant role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was born and brought up in Lucknow and is a trained Aerospace Engineer. As a scientist, she works with the Indian Space Research Organisation where she was the Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars Orbital Mission, Mangalyaan, which created history by becoming the first mission to reach Mars successfully in its first attempt. For her deep involvement in space sciences, Dr. Karidhal is fondly referred to as India's "Rocket Woman".
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Major challenge for Vikram lander, Pragyan rover as they are set to revive
The major challenge for ‘Pragyan and Vikram’ would be to come back in action after surviving the chilling -200 degree Celsius of temperature. If the onboard instruments survive the low temperature on the Moon, the modules can come back to life and continue their mission to send information from the moon for next fourteen days.
If things go as per the plan, the rover will start moving after the commands will be fed into the rover. Later, the same procedure will be repeated on the lander module
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Hopeful Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover will awake’: Space scientist Suvendu Patnayak
The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 are expected to awake on Friday (September 22). Bhubaneswar-based space scientist Suvendu Patnayak has said, “The Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully and it worked for almost 14 days. It was designed to work for 14 days (on the moon). Its life period was only 14 days because the moon's temperature falls down to (-) 250 degrees during the (lunar) nighttime. So it worked during the sun hours or daytime and during that it had already given all the data (it was supposed to)."
“It is very difficult for few electronic components to work in such a huge range of temperature. So it was expected it would not work after 14 days…But a few scientists are very hopeful that it may work again. So if it works again, it will be a boon for us and we will perform the same experiments again and again," Patnayak added as quoted by ANI.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What if Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover are not revived?
After putting the rover into sleep mode, ISRO had said, "The rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off... Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023." "The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador," the country's space agency had said in a post on X.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: What's next if the lander and rover wake up?
If ISRO is able to revive them, the information that is derived from experiments that could once again be conducted by the Chandrayaan-3 payloads would be a "bonus". The major challenge for ‘Vikram and Pragyan’ would be to come back in action after surviving the chilling -200 degree Celsius of temperature. If the onboard instruments survive the low temperature on the Moon, the modules can come back to life and continue their mission to send information from the moon for next fourteen days.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: When were Vikram lander and Pragyan rover put to sleep?
Both the lander and the rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth's only natural satellite.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Chandrayaan-3, as ISRO attempts to revive 'Vikram and Pragyan' today
As the Sun is set to rise on the Moon for next fifteen days, ISRO scientists are working day and night to revive the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after a 15-day-long slumber. The scientists will try to perform ‘reboot’ of the modules on Thursday and Friday. This will help in boosting the chances of extension over and above what has already been an entirely successfully complete mission. Read more here
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Second phase of Chandrayaan 3 about to take off in next few hours’: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the second phase of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission is about to begin in the next few hours adding that Pragyan Rover and Vikram lander are awaiting and will wakeup after facing sunrays.
Addressing Lok Sabha on Day 4 of the Parliament Special session, Jitendra Singh said," After a few hours when Moon will face the Sun, our Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover will wake up. We have arranged solar batteries and panels have been set in such a direction that when Vikram faces sunrays a communication circuit will get activated. Both Vikram and Pragyan are awaiting a wake-up call."
"When the country will be celebrating the passage of Women Reservation Bill tomorrow, India will also become the first country where a rover and lander will sleep and wake up on the south pole of the Moon," he added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!