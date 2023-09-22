Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Will Vikram lander and Pragyan rover wake up today as Sun rises again

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 09:37 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth's only natural satellite.