Chandrayaan-3 is speculated to land on Moon on 23 August (Wednesday) or 24 August (Thursday).

INDIA Chandrayaan-2 (2019): This mission failed as Vikram lander crashed due to a software glitch

Chandrayaan-3 (2023): This mission aims to measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density of the Moon. The Vikram lander payload will measure seismicity around the landing site while the rover payload will study the elemental composition of the lunar soil. USA Artemis-II: Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis II in 2024. It is the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term presence on the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. CHINA China's unnamed lunar mission is planned for 2030. This will also be a crewed mission to the Moon. RUSSIA Alongside India, Russia has also sent its LUNA-25 spacecraft to gather samples of the lunar soil from the southern pole on 10 August. JAPAN In 2022, Japan's ispace's Hakuto-R Mission failed. The UAE rover and Japanese payload on a lander; crash-landed in December 2022. ISRAEL SpaceIL's BEREsheet-1 lander mission crash-landed in 2019 due to engine failure. In 2025, the country isplanning another Moon mission (SpaceIL's Beresheet 2) aiming for a lunar landing with two landers, and an orbiter. SOUTH KOREA South Korea's Danuri mission was launched in August 2022. The obiter studying Moon since 2023 January after entering lunar orbit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Either India or Russia will create a record of soft-landing on Moon's south polar region next week. Until now, the soft landing has been done at Moon's equitorial region only by the US, China and Russia. Spacecraft missions to the Moon have primarily targeted the equatorial region due to its favourable terrain and operating conditions. However, the lunar south pole presents a vastly different and more challenging terrain compared to the equatorial region. India has chosen Moon's south polar region for the exploration because the Lunar South Pole remains much larger than that at the North pole. There could be a possibility of presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.

At the lunar South Pole, the Sun hovers below or just above the horizon, creating temperatures above 54 degrees Celsius during sunlit periods. Even during these periods of illumination, some craters are home to permanently shadowed regions that haven't seen sunlight in billions of years and experience temperatures as low as -203 degrees Celsius. Even using advanced sensors, the combination of terrain and lighting conditions will make it difficult to tell what the ground looks like from a vehicle descending to the lunar South Pole. The lunar south pole offers extreme and contrasting conditions that pose challenges for humans but it makes them potential repositories of valuable information about the early Solar System.

Russia has also launched moon-landing spacecraft which is expected to soft-land on 21 August. Russia has taken a more direct course to reach the Moon's south pole, therefore the Luna-25 is expected to land two days before India's spacecraft. According to Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Luna-25 automatic landing module has corrected its circumlunar trajectory and is preparing to land on the Moon.

It has been a month and four days since ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. Chandrayaan, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is ₹ 250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost).

250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost). Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a a 2-metre-(6.6-foot)-tall lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

The lander is designed to deploy a rover on Moon's surface. The mission life is 1 lunar day, that is 14 Earth days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO has released a short video of the Moon, captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander Position Detection Camera onboard spacecraft on 15 August 2023.

The deboosting of the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft means the process of slowing down of the lander to an orbit where the Perilune (the orbit's closest point to the Moon) and Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) are only a few kilometres away from the spacecraft. The deboosting will help in the soft landing on the Moon.

The second deboosting of the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will take place on 20 August, Sunday, ISRO said. The first deboosting took place on Friday evening. The Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 had successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the satellite was launched on July