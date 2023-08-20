Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in the early hours of Sunday that the second and final deboosting operation of Chandrayaan-3 was carried out successfully. Following this, the module would undergo internal checks. The powered descent is expected to start on August 23. Deboosting is the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km. “The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST," ISRO said on X (formerly Twitter). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in the early hours of Sunday Launched on 14 July this year, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. Read all the latest updates about Chandrayaan-3 at Mint's LIVE blog:

Chandrayaan-3 to be first spacecraft to soft land on Moon's south pole If Chandrayaan-3 successfully makes a soft landing on the Moon's south pole region then India it will be a historic moment for India. No country has ever made a soft landing in this region of the Moon. The US, Russia, and China have tried soft-landing in the equitorial region of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Major challenges Chandrayaan-3 may face now The key challenge that Chandrayaan-3 may face is during the soft landing of the Lander Module. -At 100 km altitude, there is no atmosphere on the Moon so parachutes cannot descend slowly. -Chandrayaan-2 failed between altitudes 30 km and 100 metre. At this stage, the lander came within 2.1 km of the Moon but crashed after that due to a software glitch that failed to control the speed during landing. -At 100 metre altitude, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander might face unexpected and sudden terrain changes which can cause software glitches or altitude sensor errors. -Another challenge of a soft landing could be lunar dust. The lunar dust willl blow up, risking sensor errors and premature thruster shutdowns. Even after the speed of the landing reduces, the threat of lunar dust will remain. The dust can obscure the camera lens of the lander and trigger faulty readings.

Chandrayaan-3: What is soft landing? Soft landing of the lunar module means going from the speed of 6,000 km/hour to zero. During soft landing, Vikram lander will reorient itself to 90 degrees for safe landing on Moon's surface. At around 100 metre altitude, the lander will scan the complications, if no such things are found, it would gradually descend, firing its thrusters until touchdown.

Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module inches closer to Moon The ISRO has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site, ISRO said. The LM, comprising the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan', is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on August 23 evening

Chandrayaan-3: Why this mission is so special for India? Chnadrayaan-3 Mission is special for India because the previous Chandrayaan- Mission got failed four years ago. ISRO chief S. Somanath has said his engineers carefully studied data from the last failed mission and tried their best to fix the glitches. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission was made on alow-budget in comparison to other countries' moon missions and still, it is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers. It is also special as ISRO is trying to make the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3. This process has been successfully attempted by only three countries so far--the US, Russia, and China. Moreover, if the rest of the mission goes to plan, India can script record in soft landing at Moon's 'South polar region'. No country has ever explored the Moon's south polar region, that too, by soft landing an aircraft.

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Russia reported an "abnormal situation" Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month. The country's space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, and that its specialists were analyzing the situation. "During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters," Roscosmos said in a Telegram post. Roscosmos did not specify whether the incident will prevent Luna-25 from making a landing.

Why ISRO named the lander Vikram? Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

