Chandrayaan-3: Critical day for Indian spacecraft today. Here's what will happen
India's lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 is set to undergo crucial manoeuvre to position it over the lunar poles and prepare for a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Another crucial day for India's lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 is on Wednesday. As per the ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will get more closer to Moon after the fourth orbit reduction manoeuvre planned today. As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres are being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.