Chandrayaan-3: Critical day for Indian spacecraft today. Here's what will happen

Last week, ISRO Chairman S Somnath had said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and that the ability to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the "trick we have to play" here. He said, "The velocity at the start of the landing process is almost 1.68 km per second, but this speed is horizontal to the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan 3 here is tilted almost 90 degrees, it has to become vertical. So this whole process of turning from horizontal to vertical is a very interesting calculation mathematically. We have done a lot of simulations. It is here where we had the problem last time (Chandrayaan 2)." Further, it has to be ensured that fuel consumption is less, the distance calculation is correct, and all the algorithms are working properly. "Extensive simulations have gone, guidance design has been changed, and a lot of algorithms have been put in place to make sure that in all these phases required dispersions are handled....to attempt to make a proper landing," he said.

