Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Deboost operation done, soft landing on August 23. Here's what has happened in space so far2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
ISRO reduces Chandrayaan-3's orbit, expected to land on Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Sunday said that it has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module, which indicates that the Indian spacecraft is now expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 6.04 pm on August 23.