Chandrayaan-3 mission nears final landing as Vikram lander set to begin separate journey today1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST
ISRO achieves nearly circular orbit for Chandrayaan-3 mission; Vikram lander to begin a separate journey. Landing planned for 23 August.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: After a successful manoeuvre on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) achieved a nearly circular orbit which positioned the spacecraft into a lunar orbit of 153x163 kilometres. Now, the Vikram lander will begin its separate journey from the propulsion module.