Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule! The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Tuesday said that the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

It also shared the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023, that assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map. “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!" the Indian Space Agency said on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan-3, the hope of not only the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) but also millions of Indians, is just a day away from its historic lunar landing on August 23, 2023.

India's quest for space exploration is about to achieve a remarkable feat as Chandrayaan-3 is poised for a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23, an event that will be witnessed live by the entire nation across multiple platforms.

ISRO has encouraged all schools and educational institutions across the nation to actively promote the event among students and faculty and to organize live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within their campuses.

Chandrayaan-3's journey began a month and six days ago when it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.