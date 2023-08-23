Chandrayaan-3 mission: Watch final moments before successful moon landing1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:36 PM IST
India successfully lands spacecraft near moon's south pole, becoming fourth country to do so.
India set new records on Wednesday after successfully landing a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm, sparking cheers from across the country. India is also the fourth country to touch down on the moon and the first to reach the little explored South Pole.
The lunar South Pole is unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements. The six-wheeled lander and rover module of Chandrayaan-3 is configured with payloads that would provide data to the scientific community on the properties of lunar soil and rocks, including chemical and elemental compositions.
The landing of Chandrayaan 3 also comes mere days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region. Luna-25 failed due to an unspecified incident as it prepared to descend.
While India has a comparatively low-budget space programme, it has made great strides in recent years. It became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars in 2014, and is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into Earth's orbit by next year.
(With inputs from agencies)