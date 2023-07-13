Chandrayaan-3 mission: When will it start and end? Why is ISRO going back to the moon?3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST
India's ISRO is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14. This mission aims to demonstrate India's ability for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
After four years of failure, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×