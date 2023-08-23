Chandrayaan-3 moon landing telecast: This is where Mumbaikars can go to watch historic lunar landing event live2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Nehru Science Centre Mumbai hosts programs to celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon; live stream available.
Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is set to land on the Moon's South Pole today evening i.e. on 23 August. ISRO said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface. According to a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it wrote, "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST (5:44 pm). Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands."