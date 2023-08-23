comScore
Chandrayaan-3 moon landing telecast: This is where Mumbaikars can go to watch historic lunar landing event live

 2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Nehru Science Centre Mumbai hosts programs to celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon; live stream available.

Schoolchildren with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The lander module of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s third moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. (PTI Photo)Premium
Schoolchildren with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The lander module of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. (PTI Photo)

Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is set to land on the Moon's South Pole today evening i.e. on 23 August. ISRO said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface. According to a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it wrote, "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST (5:44 pm). Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands."

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

When to watch the live telecast?

The live telecast can be viewed on the Doordarshan TV channel, the ISRO website as well as numerous social media platforms. You can also watch it while perusing this article on the embedded video link below:

LIVE telecast for Mumbaikars:

The Nehru Science Centre Mumbai is hosting a series of programs to celebrate the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon. The festivities commenced with an intriguing workshop from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, focusing on the intricate art of crafting Chandrayaan 3 paper model. This workshop has generated significant interest, with a keen enrollment of 50 enthusiastic students eager to participate and create their own paper models of Chandrayaan 3.

From 4.30-7 pm, the Centre has curated a fascinating interactive program. Professor Mayank N Vahia, Former Scientist, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, will offer profound insights into the Chandrayaan 3 mission, enriching attendees with contextual knowledge and valuable information in this session. The attendees will also be treated to a live streaming of the Chandrayaan 3 mission in the Centre's auditorium.

National Film Archive of India (NDFC), Pune and the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NFDC), Mumbai are also organizing a live screening of the landing of Chandrayaan 3 at the NFDC-NFAI theater on Law College Road and at the JB Hall in NFDC-NMIC on Pedder Road, Mumbai, the Department of Space said in a press release. The events will be hosted at the centres from 5pm and the live screening will commence at 5:27pm.

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST
