Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A petition has been filed on the Change.org platform by Mihir Shah demanding the government of India to declare 23 August as 'ISRO Day'. In his petition , Shah mentioned that 23 August should honour and celebrate the incredible contributions of our scientists at ISRO.

Read all the LIVE updates on Chandrayaan-3 mission here

"This day is one to remember; for our future generations to look back and know that with the right amount of hard work, dedication, and perseverance there can be no limit!" the petition on change.org read.

At the time of writing this story, the petition received support from 3,000 people so far.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. Additionally, India became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 latest update: ISRO says moon walk begins as Rover Pragyan rolls on

With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg joined virtually to track the final moments leading up to the touchdown by the Vikram lander.

As soon as the lander touched the lunar south face, PM Modi was seen sporting a big smile and joyously waving the tricolour.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases video of Pragyan rover crawling out of Vikram lander's belly on Moon's surface | Watch

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

Also read: ISRO releases pictures of Chandrayaan-3 lander taken from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, deletes tweet later

Wednesday's landing had been eagerly awaited by ISRO after the frustrating failure of its previous mission at the last hurdle in 2019.

Back then, mission control lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 lunar module moments before its slated landing.

ISRO chief S. Somanath said that many of those who worked on the 2019 mission were involved in the current endeavour, and that the successful touchdown had vindicated their years of effort.

"They went through so much agony to find out what went wrong," he said. "My salutations to all of those unsung heroes today," Somnath said on Wednesday.