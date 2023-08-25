Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Petition demands India declare 23 August as 'ISRO Day'2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Petition filed to declare August 23 as 'ISRO Day' to honor the contributions of scientists at ISRO. Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon's south pole, making India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing.
Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A petition has been filed on the Change.org platform by Mihir Shah demanding the government of India to declare 23 August as 'ISRO Day'. In his petition, Shah mentioned that 23 August should honour and celebrate the incredible contributions of our scientists at ISRO.