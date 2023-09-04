Chandrayaan-3 nears conclusion as lunar night approaches. What is ISRO's next step?1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 nears conclusion with successful soft landing on lunar surface, according to ISRO.
As the lunar night approaches, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is nearing its conclusion. The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday said that the Vikram lander successfully made the soft landing on the lunar surface.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message