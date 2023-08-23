Chandrayaan-3 news: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released pictures of the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday. In the picture taken from the Landing Imager Camera after the landing, the lunar surface can be seen, which according to ISRO is the landing site of Moon's mission. A leg of the Lander Module ‘Vikram’ can also be seen in the picture released by the space agency. “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," ISRO said in a tweet. Catch Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates here Earlier, the space agency informed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander has established a communication link with MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The agency also released the first images of the lunar surface taken from the Lander Module ‘Vikram.’

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon's surface has enormous significance and India becoming the first country to achieve the feat will provide the required impetus to the nation's space program.

ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulated his team and the entire nation for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. S Somanath also mentioned how the next 14 days will be crucial for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Thank you everyone for the support...We learned a lot from our failure and today we succeeded. We are looking forward to the next 14 days from now for Chandrayaan-3," the ISRO chairman said.

‘Failure-based approach’

The excitement around the Chandrayaan-3 mission turned into anxiety on 20 August as Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft which was moon-bound with the same set of objectives crashed on the moon. The spacecraft entered into the wrong orbit during a crucial maneuver and as a result, it spanned out of control and crashed on the lunar surface.

However, a large part of the Indian scientific community was unmoved by the crash of Luna-25 as they were aware that Chandrayaan-3 was ready to face any eventuality. ISRO learned some crucial lessons from the Chandrayaan-2 mission and developed the Chandrayaan-3 mission with what they called a “failure-based approach."