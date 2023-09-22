The Indian Space Research Organisation on 22 September said that they have made efforts to communicate with Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover, however, no signals received yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding more, ISRO said it will continue to make attempts to establish contact with Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

Taking to X, ISRO said, "Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 2 September, both lander Vikram and rover Pragyan were "safely parked" and put to sleep mode after the lunar night had set in. As per details, one day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

Sharing his concern on Friday, ISRO's former Chairman G Madhavan Nair shared a genuine concern ‘seems like checking something from the freezer’.

Nair told news agency ANI, "Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have been in deep sleep for almost two weeks now. It is almost like checking out something from the freezer and then trying to use it. The temperatures would have gone beyond -150 degrees Celsius."

“At that temperature how the batteries, electronics and the mechanism survive is really a concern," he added.

Pointing out that there is still hope, “Of course, adequate tests have been done on the ground to establish that it will work even after such a condition. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed. The solar heat will warm up the instruments and also the charger batteries. If both these conditions are successfully met, it is a fairly good chance that the system will be operational again." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Once it is operational, it is quite possible that we can move around for some more distance over the next 14 days and collect more data on the surface of the moon near the lunar south pole."

India's Vikram lander touched down near the south pole of the moon on August 23, successfully completing one of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's main objectives of soft landing on the lunar surface.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}