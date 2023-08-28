While plying on the Moon's surface, Chandrayaan-3 Rover faced an obstacle on Sunday as it came across a 4-meter diameter crater. In an update, the space agency ISRO shared that the crater was positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. ISRO then decided to command the Rover to retrace the path and informed that the Rover was now safely heading on a new path.

Last week, India scripted history as the ISRO successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the lunar surface. The achievement bears significance as India is the first country to successfully land on the far side of the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was away for the 15th Summit visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex on Saturday and highlighted that ISRO's scientists had successfully expanded the 'Make in India' initiative to reach the lunar landscape.

“Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness… such occasions are very rare… this time, I was so restless… I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," PM Modi said.

PM Modi has also announced that India will celebrate 23 August as 'National Space Day' to mark the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander.

Everything working well for Chandrayaan-3: ISRO chief

ISRO is sharing regular updates about the Chandrayaan-3 mission as currently, the mission is under the 14-day crucial period window. “Everything is working very well. Chandrayaan3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it's giving beautiful data now. So, we are hoping that in the days to come another ten more days remaining before September 3, we should be able to complete all the experiments with its full capability of various modes," ISRO chief S Somanath said.

“There are different modes for which it has to be tested. So, we have the best picture ever of the Moon," he said.