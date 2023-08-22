Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: Russian Consul General says India’s lunar program will be a ‘great success’

Oleg Nikolayevich Avdeev says he is sure that it will be a success for the Indian lunar program and the rover will land safely and start functioning

Russian Consul General to South India Oleg Nikolayevich Avdeev on Tuesday said that he was eagerly waiting for India's Chandrayaan-3 soft landing.

According to ANI, Avdeev said that the mission will be a fruitful lunar program for India and it “will definitely be a great success".

"Everybody in India and also myself are all eagerly waiting for tomorrow's event in the lunar orbit. I am sure that it will be a success for the Indian lunar program and the rover will land safely and start functioning...," said the ANI report quoting Avdeev. "I am sure this will be a very fruitful lunar program for India and it will definitely be a great success and there will be more exploration on the moon."

After Russia's Luna-25 mission failed, all eyes are on India’s Chandrayaan-3 as it is set to land on the moon on 23 August 2023 at around 1804 IST.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks.

"Smooth sailing is continuing, The Mission Operations Complex (at ISRO) is buzzed with energy and excitement!" the ISRO said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The live telecast of the landing operations will start at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday.

People can watch the telecast on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Wednesday.

It has been a month and eight days since the ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on 14 July.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar mission. Its objectives are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.