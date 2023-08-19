Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's second deboosting tomorrow. Here's what it means2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 prepares for final descent to Moon amidst soft-landing challenges
India's ambitious mission to Moon--the Chandrayaan-3, is at its final stage. This week two big developments happened--on Thursday, the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 got successfully separated from the Propulsion Module, and on Friday, the Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the Vikram lander will undergo another deboosting on 20 August.