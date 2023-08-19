India's ambitious mission to Moon--the Chandrayaan-3, is at its final stage. This week two big developments happened--on Thursday, the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 got successfully separated from the Propulsion Module, and on Friday, the Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the Vikram lander will undergo another deboosting on 20 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does deboosting mean? Deboosting is the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km.

What will happen next? According to ISRO Chairman, there will be a series of manoeuvres until Chandrayaan-3 lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. After Saturday's deboosting, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander will reorient itself to 90 degrees for safe landing on Moon's surface. At around 100 metre altitude, the lander will scan the complications, if no such things are found, it would gradually descend, firing its thrusters until touchdown.

Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing challenges There are four major challenges ahead of the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3--