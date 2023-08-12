Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft only 1,400 km away from moon: ISRO1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moves closer to the Moon's surface after another orbit reduction maneuver.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday informed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface after it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver. Currently, it is at 1,437km at Apolune (the farthest point from Moon).
