ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission to make a soft landing on the Moon is set to take place on 23 August, making India the fourth country to achieve this feat.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission by ISRO is at its final stage and in just a few days, the Indian spacecraft will make its first attempt to soft-land on the Moon. As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the Moon on 23 August (Wednesday) at around 5:45 PM (IST) in the evening. The Lander module of Chandrayaan-3, comprising Vikram lander and rover Pragyan will soft land on Moon where the speed will go down from 6000 km/hour to zero.