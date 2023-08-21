Chandrayaan-3 trivia: How tricky is last leg of landing on Moon's South Pole?3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Russia's Luna-25 crashed on the lunar surface, raising concerns about India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. However ISRO scientists have chalked out what was done differently for Chandrayaan-3 to achieve a successful landing on the ‘the dark side of the Moon’
Russia's Luna-25 crashed on the lunar surface on Sunday, creating a momentary atmosphere of tense if Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO)'s Chandryaan-3 would also see a similar fate. Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module with a rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on Wednesday, ISRO had said on Sunday.