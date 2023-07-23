Chandrayaan-3: Union Minister Jitendra Singh shares BIG update on Moon landing1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
ISRO successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3, bringing it one step closer to landing on the Moon on August 23.
ISRO scientists on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from Bengaluru. They performed the manoeuvre from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).
