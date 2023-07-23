ISRO scientists on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from Bengaluru. They performed the manoeuvre from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

As the nation waits with bated breath to see their Chandrayaan-3 successfully land on Moon, Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared an important update on the landing of the ‘moon craft’.

Singh told reporters that the Chandrayaan-3 has completed manoeuvring the fourth orbit and has gone one step closer to the Moon. He further added that the Chandrayaan-3 is slated to land on the moon on 23 August.

Explaining the travel path of Chandrayaan-3, union minister Jitendra Singh said that the lunar exploration moon craft will revolve around the Earth and move on entering the orbit of the Moon, closing in with every complete journey around the Moon.

Jitendra Singh said that the Chandrayaan-3 is likely to enter the Moon's orbit by the ‘first week of August’.

"By 23 August the Chandrayaan-3 will land on the South Pole of the Moon", Singh added.

Chandrayaan-3 travel update

The next firing of Chandrayaan-3 is planned for 25 July between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it added.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon was launched on 14 July.

"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.

The soft landing of the craft on the lunar surface is planned for 23 August.