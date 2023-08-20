Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the Moon on 23 August, as Russia's competitor spacecraft crashes. Live coverage available.

Chandrayaan-3 is three days away from completing its onwards journey to the Moon. The spacecraft that carries the hopes of not just Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO), but also of the million Indians is scheduled to land on the Moon on 23 August.

The update comes as Russia's competitor spacecraft Luna reportedly crashed on the moon on 20 August.

ISRO on Sunday took to microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to share the update. They wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.".

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Where to watch? India's pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 -- and it can be watched live by the nation on multiple platforms.

The eagerly anticipated event will be broadcast live on 23 August, 2023, starting from 5.27 pm.

Live coverage of the soft-landing will be available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

ISRO has also asked all schools in the country to broadcast the event.

"In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to actively publicise the event among students and faculty, and organise the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing in their campuses," ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Timing According to ISRO's latest update the lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon at 6.04pm on Wednesday, 23 August.

Chandrayaan-3 components include various electronic and mechanical subsystems intended to ensure a safe and soft landing such as navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance and control, among others.