Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO set for crucial maneuver as spacecraft inches closer to moon2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
As the Chandrayaan-3 enters the perigee (the closest point between the moon and Earth), the thrusters of the spacecraft will be fired to undertake the TL maneuver
Chandrayaan-3 is now six days away from the moon with India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set for one more crucial maneuver on 1 August at midnight, a report by Times of India (ToI) said. The translunar injection (TL) will slingshot the lunar spacecraft toward the moon. The maneuver is planned between 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM on 1 August, the report added.
