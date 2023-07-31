Chandrayaan-3 is now six days away from the moon with India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set for one more crucial maneuver on 1 August at midnight, a report by Times of India (ToI) said. The translunar injection (TL) will slingshot the lunar spacecraft toward the moon. The maneuver is planned between 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM on 1 August, the report added.

