Chandrayaan-3 vs Chandrayaan-2: ISRO reveals what went wrong and what's been fixed2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission achieves milestone, prepares for soft landing on moon's surface.
Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a major milestone when its Lander Module carrying the rover inside successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday. Now the historic mission has embarked on its final journey where Lander Module comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan is now ready to be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the moon's surface. The soft landing on the lunar south pole is scheduled at 5.47 pm on Wednesday (23 August).