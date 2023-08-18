Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a major milestone when its Lander Module carrying the rover inside successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday. Now the historic mission has embarked on its final journey where Lander Module comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan is now ready to be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the moon's surface. The soft landing on the lunar south pole is scheduled at 5.47 pm on Wednesday (23 August).

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

'LEARNING FROM CHANDRAYAAN-2'

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which was launched on 14 July 2023, is the second attempt by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to send a spacecraft to the Moon. Four years ago, ISRO made a similar attempt but things did not work out as per the plan. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission failed in its lunar phase because its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a soft landing on September 7, 2019.

In the case of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing. And, to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the "trick we have to play" here, he added.

"The velocity at the start of the landing process is almost 1.68 km per second, but this speed is horizontal to the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 here is tilted almost 90 degrees, it has to become vertical. So, this whole process of turning from horizontal to vertical is a very interesting calculation mathematically. We have done a lot of simulations. It is here where we had the problem last time (Chandrayaan-2)," Somanath explained.

The significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, unlike its unsuccessful predecessor, is that the Propulsion Module has a payload -- SHAPE -- Spectro- polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth which is to study Earth from lunar orbit.

The ISRO said the SHAPE is an experimental payload to study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the Earth in the near-infrared wavelength range.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon's surface after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.