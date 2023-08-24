comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 12:50:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 -0.1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.35 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 250.15 0.22%
Business News/ Science / News/  Chandrayaan-3: What happens to Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after 14 days? Here's what you should know
Back

Chandrayaan-3: What happens to Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after 14 days? Here's what you should know

 1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST Livemint

India successfully lands near Moon's South Pole. Chandrayaan-3 mission to study lunar surface and atmosphere.

This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP) (AP)Premium
This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP) (AP)

Chandrayaan 3 News: India made history on Wednesday by becoming the first country in the world to make a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole. India also became only the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon after Russia, US and China. 

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates

Notably, the Chandrayaan-3 Mission livestream by ISRO captured the attention of over 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers (PCVs) took the top spot in terms of peak concurrent views on YouTube, as per Sacnilk.com data.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh on July 14. Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5 and went through multiple key maneuvers in the ensuing weeks

What is the purpose of Chandrayaan-3 mission? 

After the successful touch down of Vikram lander on the Moon's surface, Pragyan rover ‘ramped down’ and took a ‘walk on the moon’, ISRO informed today.

For the next 14 days or one lunar day, six wheeled rover will study the surface of the moon for several elements including magnesium, silicon, potassium, calcium and iron. It will also assist in understanding the Moon's atmosphere, and day and night cycles. The rover will study the surface of the moon through its payloads APXS - Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer - to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of the lunar surface.

What happens to the Chandrayaan-3 after 14 days? 

According to a Hindustan Times report, after 14 days, there will be night on the moon for the next 14 days and since Vikram and Pragyan can only work in the sun, they will become inactive there. However, ISRO scientists have not ruled out the possibility of the duo coming back to life when the sun rises again.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 11:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App