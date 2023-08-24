Chandrayaan 3 News: India made history on Wednesday by becoming the first country in the world to make a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole. India also became only the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon after Russia, US and China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Chandrayaan-3 Mission livestream by ISRO captured the attention of over 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers (PCVs) took the top spot in terms of peak concurrent views on YouTube, as per Sacnilk.com data.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh on July 14. Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5 and went through multiple key maneuvers in the ensuing weeks

What is the purpose of Chandrayaan-3 mission? After the successful touch down of Vikram lander on the Moon's surface, Pragyan rover 'ramped down' and took a 'walk on the moon', ISRO informed today.

For the next 14 days or one lunar day, six wheeled rover will study the surface of the moon for several elements including magnesium, silicon, potassium, calcium and iron. It will also assist in understanding the Moon's atmosphere, and day and night cycles. The rover will study the surface of the moon through its payloads APXS - Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer - to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of the lunar surface.