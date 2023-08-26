What is 'Jawahar point' on Moon and it's connection with Chandrayaan-1

What is 'Jawahar point' on Moon and it's connection with Chandrayaan-12 min read 26 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
PM Modi named Chandrayaan-3 landing site as ‘Shiva Shakti Point’ and Chandrayaan-2 crash site as ‘Tiranga Point’ and has named 23 August to be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down today to Bengaluru directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. During his address, the Prime Minister announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as "Shiva Shakti Point".