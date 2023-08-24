Chandrayaan-3: What will Pragyan rover, Vikram lander do now? Explained2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon's southern pole, beginning a new phase of lunar exploration. Let's see what happens next.
In a remarkable feat, Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a flawless soft-landing on the Moon's southern pole on August 23. The culmination of this achievement heralds the commencement of a pivotal phase of lunar exploration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message