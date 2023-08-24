In a remarkable feat, Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a flawless soft-landing on the Moon's southern pole on August 23. The culmination of this achievement heralds the commencement of a pivotal phase of lunar exploration.

Chandrayaan-3's grandeur is defined by its impressive heft. Tipping the scales at 3,900 kg, this lunar mission comprises a propulsion module weighing 2,148 kg and a lander module of 1,752 kg, accompanied by a 26 kg rover.

Let’s see what happens next.

Pragyan rover takes the spotlight

Embedded within the Vikram lander, the Pragyan rover has now begun its investigative sojourn on the lunar surface. Over the next 14 days, equivalent to one lunar day, Pragyan will embark on a series of pioneering experiments designed to unlock the Moon's enigmatic secrets.

The Pragyan rover will diligently collect a trove of invaluable data during its lunar rendezvous. This data will then be relayed to the Vikram lander, which will act as the intermediary, transmitting it back to Earth for comprehensive analysis by scientists.

Awaiting the lunar night

As the 14-day lunar day draws to a close, a profound transformation takes place. The Moon plunges into a 14-day night, characterized by bone-chilling cold. This extreme condition renders both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover inert, as their functionality is tied to solar energy.

While the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are designed to endure this lunar cycle, there is an intriguing possibility on the horizon. As the Sun's rays emerge once more, these resilient explorers might awaken from their slumber, infusing new life into India's lunar aspirations.

No return journey for Vikram and Pragyan

Although these intrepid explorers have left an indelible mark on the Moon's surface, their journey remains a one-way ticket. Vikram and Pragyan are slated to remain on the lunar landscape, serving as enduring testaments to India's technological prowess and lunar exploration prowess.

Pragyan's quest for lunar knowledge

Pragyan's agenda encompasses a constellation of scientific pursuits. From analyzing the Moon's chemical composition to scrutinizing its soil and rocks, the rover's mission promises to illuminate intricate lunar intricacies. Moreover, Pragyan will delve into the density of ions and electrons and unravel the thermal properties of the polar lunar surface, a milestone unparalleled in previous lunar endeavours.

Chandrayaan 3 is not just an exploration; it's a testament to India's unwavering commitment to unravel the Moon's mysteries and leave an indelible footprint on the lunar sands.

