Chandrayaan's Shivshakti, Jawahar Sthal moon landmarks; Know their naming process3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
India achieves historic milestone with Chandrayaan-3 mission, becoming fourth nation to land on Moon's south pole. Prime Minister Modi names landing site 'Shiv Shakti Point'.
India achieved a historic milestone with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking the first successful landing on the Moon's south pole and becoming the fourth nation to softly touch down on the lunar terrain.
