Chandrayaan's Vajpayee connection: When former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee changed name of India's Moon mission
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to attempt a moon landing today, aiming to explore the lunar south pole for water ice. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee renamed the mission from ‘Somayaan’ to ‘Chandrayaan.’
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14. The expected touch down on the surface of the Moon's south pole is expected at around 6.04 pm today i.e. on 23 August. Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.