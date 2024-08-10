Check THESE 6 NASA images to dive into the universe of nebula, galaxies, and stars

NASA images reveal cosmic phenomena: a spiral galaxy pair, a medium-sized solar flare from 2015, and a classical nova caused by a thermonuclear explosion on a white dwarf star.

Published10 Aug 2024, 03:18 PM IST
NASA image of WR 124 is a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star
NASA image of WR 124 is a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star( X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Infrared: (Herschel) ESA/NASA/Caltech, (Spitzer) NASA/JPL/Caltech, (WISE) NASA/JPL/Caltech; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team; Image processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Major)

Since humans began looking up into the sky for the first time, thousands of questions about space, the universe, and galaxies have remained unanswered. The quest to search for answers and decode the biggest mystery of the Universe about its creation introduced humans to wonders of space, including interacting galaxies, nebulas, moons, planets, and black holes. Space agencies like NASA keep sharing mesmerising images from space for us to understand the Universe better.

6 NASA images to understand Universe better

 

The image is of Carina Nebula, a star factory located 7,600 light-years away, is a star factory.

The Carina Nebula is home to a million of stars. The image has been formed with the help of information from NASA Hubble telescope. Nebulas are made of dust and gases, which can get pulled together into clumps by gravity. Eventually, a clump will get so big that it collapses from gravity, heating the material at its centre. 

The NASA image of two nebulas from taken from fom our Spitzer Space Telescope.

The image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, showcases particles emitted by the stars, called stellar winds, as well as a the light stars produce, can push the surrounding material outward, creating the distinct perimeter of the bubbles. The bubbles are estimated to be 10 to 30 light-years across, based on what astronomers know about them and other cosmic bubbles.⁣

NASA image of spiral galaxy NGC 628

The warm-coloured NASA image captures the true essence of a spiral galaxy pair. The image is the juxtaposition of two different images of same spiral galaxy captured by NASA Webb and NASA Hubble telescope.

The galaxy’s core is roughly centered and the arms appear to rotate counterclockwise. The structure looks like a cross section of a nautilus shell.

NASA image of hot surface of the Sun

The image provides a glimpse of a medium-sized solar flare, emitted by the Sun. The solar flare peaked on June 22, 2015. The image was captured by NASA Goddard's Solar Dynamics Observatory whichwatches the Sun constantly.

NASA image of nova called GK Persei by Chandra X ray observatory,

The stellar image of nova called GK Persei is a perfect example of “classical nova” which is an outburst of mass caused by a thermonuclear explosion on the dense surface of a white dwarf star. The image has been provided by NASA's Chandra X ray observatory. This often happens when a white dwarf and a larger star – often a red giant – orbit each other. Together, they become a binary star system.

 

NASA image of bow-shaped nebula captured by NASA Hubble telescope.

This bow-shaped nebula is located around 4,000 light-years from Earth. The nebula has been formed from the material casted off from the dying Sun-like star as it enters its white-dwarf phase of evolution. Dense ridges of material are swept back from the nebula’s central star creating the bow shape. ⁣

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 03:18 PM IST
