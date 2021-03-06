The outbreak killed 38 pigs on a farm of 127 hogs in Sichuan, China's largest producing province. In Hubei, the disease was detected on a truck of piglets being transported illegally from another province. Of 165 piglets, 10 were infected, and five had died.
China is the world's top pork producer and consumer. A large outbreak of African swine fever wiped out about half of the country's herd in 2019, a year after it reached the country.
China also reported an outbreak earlier this week in the southwestern province of Yunnan.
